Dreamers hang in limbo after SCOTUS ruling

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Young immigrants who came to the United States as children and rely on temporary permits to remain in the US once again have found themselves in limbo. President Donald Trump said he would soon sign an executive order on immigration that would include his own version of DACA, the program that protects young immigrants from deportation.

“I’m going to do a big Executive Order. I have the power to do it as president and I’m going to make DACA a part of it,” said Trump. “I’ve spoken to many Republicans, and some would like to leave it out, but, really, they understand that it’s the right things to do.”

“We are going to have a road to citizenship,” said Trump.

It was a surprising promise, as the Supreme Court just ruled against the president, striking down his two-year battle to end DACA.

But the president changed his mind again. The White House now says the Executive Order will only cover merit-based immigration.

“But the president has long said he would look for a legislative solution on DACA,” said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“With all due respect, it’s kind of hard to work with somebody who will say something and then will do something else,” said Rep. Henry Cuellar.

Democrats, like Texas Congressman Cuellar, say they’ve already passed a plan to protect the Dreamers; now it’s up to Republicans. Because of the Supreme Court ruling, more than 30 Democratic Senators say the Trump Administration needs to start accepting new DACA applications.

“They ought to just go ahead and accept new people,” said Cuellar. “I mean, that’s the right thing to do.”

On its website, US Citizenship and Immigration Services says the Supreme Court opinion has no basis in law and merely delays the president’s lawful ability to end DACA.