Dream Hotel Group signs deal to bring iconic brand to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dream Hotel Group announced today plans to bring its flagship lifestyle brand Dream Hotels to Las Vegas with a free-standing 450-room luxury lifestyle hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Construction on Dream Las Vegas is expected to begin in early 2021.

The signing of Dream Las Vegas with local developers Contour and Shopoff Realty Investments marks a new chapter in the continued growth and expansion of the company.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to the strength of our brands, setting the tone for what is sure to be another record year of strategic growth momentum for Dream Hotel Group,” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein.

Set to open in 2023, Dream Las Vegas will feature seven highly-activated dining and nightlife venues, including a rooftop pool deck, bar and lounge, three feature restaurants, two additional bar and lounge concepts on the gaming floor, and a grab-and-go café on the street level, as well as 12,000 square feet of private meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center, and on-site parking.

DREAM HOTEL GROUP SIGNS MILESTONE DEAL TO BRING ICONIC DREAM HOTELS BRAND TO LAS VEGAS, NEVADA https://t.co/EBxB2dcE3t pic.twitter.com/HtYAPZGvwR — Dream Hotel Group (@dreamhotelgroup) February 18, 2020

“Las Vegas is a destination much like the Dream Hotels brand, marked by a vibrancy, youthful energy, and dynamic arts and entertainment scene unlike any other. Together with innovative development partners Contour and Shopoff Realty Investments, it is our goal to create an experience-driven property that surpasses expectations, blending forward-thinking design, progressive programming and world-class hospitality with unmatched dining and nightlife; a one-stop, highly energized destination in the heart of Sin City,” added Stein.

Global architectural firm DLR Group is the designer and executive architect working closely with national general contractor McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. on the project to introduce a new lifestyle-focused hotel to the Sin City skyline.

“There is no shortage of mega-resorts in Las Vegas, but there is a lack of boutique hotels that offer a more intimate curated experience,” said David Daneshforooz, CEO of Contour and Las Vegas native.

“We look forward to creating an exciting and vibrant experience. This location won’t just be close to the action –- it will be the heart of it, especially with the Raiders games within a few miles,” said Shopoff Realty Investments’ President and CEO William Shopoff.

“Las Vegas is one of the most exciting, entertainment-fueled cities in the world and the new addition of a free-standing, ground-up Dream Hotel located directly on the Las Vegas Strip will deliver an even bigger, bolder, brighter reason to visit Sin City,” said Judy Chen, Director of Development, Dream Hotel Group.

Centrally located on famed Las Vegas Blvd., across the street from Mandalay Bay Resort and Bali Hai Golf Club, Dream Las Vegas will be one of the first hotel properties seen from the iconic welcome to Las Vegas sign.

Adjacent to the private aviation terminal at McCarran International Airport, two short blocks from the new Allegiant Stadium, and nearby T-Mobile Arena, Dream Las Vegas is well-situated to capitalize on these new Las Vegas developments.

With 16 hotels open today and another 20 plus locations in various stages of development worldwide, Dream Hotel Group remains one of the fastest-growing independent lifestyle hotel companies in the world.