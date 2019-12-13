DRAMATIC VIDEO: NHP rescues adult, children in SUV after vehicle loses control coming down Mt. Charleston and strikes patrol truck

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a close call for Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and a family traveling down Mt. Charleston last month. According to NHP, the SUV lost control and struck an NHP patrol truck.

NHP just-released video of the incident that occurred on Nov. 28 around 3:25 p.m. NHP says troopers were on SR156-Lee Canyon near the top of Mount Charleston conducting check-point operations for chain restrictions that were in place due to inclement weather. It was the first significant snowstorm on Mount Charleston for the fall season and the road conditions required chains or four-wheel drive vehicles.

As Troopers were standing next to two highway patrol vehicles, a Cadillac Escalade coming down the mountain was traveling too fast for the weather conditions and lost control, NHP said. The vehicle slid for approximately 400-feet before striking the parked NHP Ford F-150.

In the dash camera and body-worn camera footage released, two Troopers can be seen running for cover as the vehicle is coming towards them. One Trooper who was in his vehicle drove forward to avoid being struck.

Inside the Cadillac, there was a total of six people. According to NHP, there were three adults and three children, and all of them had to be taken to University Medical Center. Their injuries ranged from minor to serious.

The investigation also revealed that three NHP vehicles all had emergency overhead lighting activated at the time of the crash, so it wasn’t hard to see them. The Cadillac was traveling at 60 mph in a 55mph zone, and there was approximately 3 inches of fresh snow on the roadway. The driver of the Cadillac was given a citation for Driving Too Fast for Weather Conditions.

NHP said it released the video Friday to remind drivers of how important it is to take the proper precaution while driving on Mount Charleston during the busiest time of the year, especially with the weather conditions.

NHP said motorists should remember that road conditions can change very rapidly on the mountain.

“Just because the speed limit is 55mph doesn’t mean you should do 55mph. The weather conditions and the motorists’ judgment will dictate the speed that’s appropriate when the road and weather conditions are not optimal. Our Troopers came very close to be seriously injured or killed by a careless driver,” the news release said.

NHP also said that drivers planning on visiting the mountain this winter break should leave early to secure a legal parking spot. For more info, go on the www.gomountcharleston.com website to check weather and road conditions.