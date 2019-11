A California transit worker rescued a man who fell on the tracks as a train was approaching the Coliseum Station in Oakland on Sunday. It was an extremely close call.

BART Supervisor John O’Connor was doing crowd control after the Raiders game and quickly pulled the man back onto the platform seconds before a train pulled into the station.

O’Connor received a round of applause from the crowd who witnessed the amazing rescue. BART thanked O’Connor for his heroism in a tweet.