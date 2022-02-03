Dramatic crash scene video sheds light on driving laws across Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One local woman’s intense dashcam video shows the moments leading up to an alleged DUI-related crash in Henderson.

8 News Now spoke to a driving safety expert about why the driver was still on the road despite a past arrest.

Police say Chase Skenandore was behind the wheel of the vehicle involved in crash. Scarlett Thompson was the witness at the scene who caught the dramatic video on camera.

“I feel like someone who behaves that way has a history,” said Thompson.

Skenandor has a previous reckless driving conviction and was given a plea deal in which he would be required to attend DUI school and would need to avoid being arrested for another DUI in the future.

Sandy Heverly with the organization Stop DUI remarked on Skenandor’s plea deal.

Related Content Video shows terrifying moments leading up to Henderson crash, driver facing 6 charges including DUI

“I guess we have to go by the law and no I do not like the fact they are reduced,” she said.

“There are times they have been arrested for DUI and for whatever reasons the BAC didn’t come back to the level they were hoping it would be or there are a number of technicalities that could take place then the case is reduced to reckless driving,” she added.

Heverly says typically following a DUI a license is suspended, and despite that many drive anyway.

“That is not going to stop someone, if they have their mind made up they are going to drive, they are going to find a vehicle,” Heverly said.

8 News Now also examined another crash that happened in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 29.

In that case, police say Gary Robinson caused the crash and had several previous trips to jail.

He was once arrested for an open container charge and driving with a suspended license charge.

Heverly says a DUI usually leads to a driver’s license suspension for about 90-days.