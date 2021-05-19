Drai’s Nightclub to celebrate return of Memorial Day weekend with four-day rooftop party

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drai’s Nightclub will celebrate The Strip’s first holiday weekend since 2019 with a four-day weekend of parties.

Memorial Day weekend will also usher in the return of “Sundrais” with DJ Franzen, the award-winning party held every Sunday on the stunning rooftop pool and club at The Cromwell.

On May 28 and May 29, DJ Franzen will kick off the unofficial start of summer with nighttime performances at Drai’s Nightclub.

“Sundrais” with DJ Franzen was recognized in 2015 for closing out The Strip on the weekend. The City of Las Vegas even proclaimed the day as DJ Franzen Day, honoring the DJ with a key to the city. Drai’s will honor that day on May 28 with a special engagement with DJ Franzen.

Drai’s Beachclub will be offering day parties throughout the holiday weekend with DJs spinning daily through Monday, May 31.

DJ LINEUP

Friday, May 28: DJ Maria Romano

Saturday, May 29: Baddies Only

Sunday, May 30: Patrick Cornett

Monday, May 31: Blueprint Sound Takeover

Drai’s Beachclub is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drai’s Nightclub is open Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., and on Sunday starting May 30.

Reservations and bottle service requests can be made online at www.draisgroup.com.

The release says Drai’s venues adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures and policies set forth by Caesars Entertainment.