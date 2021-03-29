Drai’s Beach, Drai’s Beach at Night back in business starting Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drai’s Beach and Drai’s Beach at Night are back, starting Friday.

And it feels good to be back.

“We took the longest pause in our nearly 25-year history in Las Vegas, so it feels really good to ease back into what we do best,” said Dustin Drai. “We’re coming back with one the strongest and most enthusiastic teams and look forward to resuming full operation in the near future.”

With Friday-Saturday hours for Drai’s Beach at Night, and Friday-Sunday times for Drai’s Beach, the clubs joins Drai’s Lounge inside Drai’s After Hours, which returned at the end of October.

The beach club — which includes a 65,000-square-foot pool rooftop boasting unmatched views of the Strip.

“In addition, it’s become a destination of choice for popular TV shows including Love Island, who’s cast recently moved into the multi-level rooftop to film season two and ‘Double Shot at Love,’ who’s cast famously (or infamously) became employees at Drai’s Beachclub,” according to a Monday news release.

The reopening will be in adherence with Nevada restrictions, Drai’s said.

The reopenings come in time to meet higher demands during the summer season.

Starting April 2, Drai’s Beach will be open Friday-Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Drai’s Beach at Night will be open Friday-Saturday from 10 p.m.-s3 a.m. Drai’s Lounge inside Drai’s After Hours is open now from 10 p.m.-close every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, by reservation only.

Reservations can be made either online at www.draisgroup.com or by emailing info@draislv.com