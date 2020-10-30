Drai’s After Hours to reopen as Drai’s Lounge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas’ iconic nightlife destination, Drai’s After Hours, will reopen Friday night as Drai’s Lounge. Located inside The Cromwell at the corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and Flamingo Blvd., Drai’s Lounge will open its doors at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

“You can’t beat Halloween in Las Vegas, and the parties at Drai’s have been legendary,” said Dustin Drai, vice president of entertainment for Drai’s. “We couldn’t be more excited about welcoming guests back to Drai’s and bringing members of our team back to work.”

The Cromwell, which houses Drais’ reopened for the first time since closing due to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Drai’s Lounge is a sleek, sexy lounge with multiple rooms where DJs play chart-topping songs of today, including top 40, EDM, and hip hop.

Drai’s Lounge has bottle service, and it serves craft cocktails, including the club’s famed Drai’s Lemonade. Food selections include a signature grilled cheese sandwich and a dessert tray.

Drai’s Lounge will be open from 10 p.m. – close every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday by reservation only, with a maximum of six people per party.

Reservations can be made on the website at www.draisgroup.com or by emailing info@draislv.com.

Since Drais’ is following state mandates and Caesars Entertainment’s enhanced health and safety policies, six feet of separation between parties will be required at all times. Masks will be required at check-in and whenever guests leave their tables. Also, there will be different staging areas for reservations at check-in.