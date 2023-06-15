LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of stabbing his neighbor with ‘dagger-style’ knives, hiding in his apartment, and stashing the knives in a toilet, according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Sunday, June 1, officers with the LVMPD were called to an apartment complex on the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue at around 10:22 p.m.

According to the report, a man, who is over 60, had called 911 after his friend and neighbor, who he identified as Anthony Razo, 46, had stabbed him.

The report stated that the victim had only known Razo for two to three weeks since Razo moved into the apartment complex. He told police that Razo goes by the name “Dragon Slayer” and that he is a poker player in Las Vegas.

The victim told police that Razo had a “gathering” at his apartment earlier in the day, but the victim did not go, the report stated. After the gathering, Razo called the victim, asking to come over.

According to the report, the victim told Razo not to come over because he was going to bed, but he opened the door for Razo when he knocked on the door and let him in.

The victim told police that Razo was upset over “things going wrong for him recently” and was “going on about how everything is going bad” before Razo “snapped.”

According to the report, Razo told the victim he was so mad he could kill him.

“I should kill you,” Razo said to the victim, according to the report.

“Kill me,” the victim replied according to police documents.

Anthony Razo mugshot. Source: LVMPD

The report stated that Razo then pulled two knives, described as “dagger” style, and held them against the victim’s stomach and left shoulder.

The victim told police that Razo said he was “tired of people taking him as a punk” and started putting pressure on the knives, which “punctured” the victim in the shoulder and stomach.

According to the report, after several moments, Razo left the apartment with both knives, telling the victim he “should not have told him to kill him.”

Arriving officers were told by the victim that Razo had gone into his own apartment after leaving the victim’s and that he had not seen Razo leave the complex. The report stated that other residents told officers that music had been coming from the apartment but had been turned off when the officers arrived.

According to the report, officers attempted to call Razo using several phone numbers provided by the victim. Officers did reach a voicemail for one of the numbers, on which a man identified himself as “Dragon Slayer.”

Officers were unable to make contact with Razo through either a phone call or a patrol car PA system, so SWAT was called.

SWAT officers were able to get into the apartment and take Razo into custody, the report stated.

During a search of the apartment, detectives found two “hunting-style” knives hidden inside the toilet tank in the bathroom.

According to the report, Razo refused to talk with detectives, so no interview was done.

Razo was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces a charge of battery with the use of a deadly weapon on a vulnerable person. His preliminary appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28 at 9 a.m.