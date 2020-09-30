Dragon Ridge Country Club fined for hosting Raiders player’s charity event that did not comply with Nevada’s COVID-19 emergency directives

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson has fined the country club that held a charity event Monday. Raiders’ tight end Darren Waller held his Beyond the Wall charity event at the Dragon Ridge Country Club.

The event was to benefit and raise money for the youth of southern Nevada. Waller’s foundation helps youth avoid and overcome drug and alcohol addiction.

However, the City of Henderson said Monday’s event did not comply with the state’s COVID-19 emergency directives, so they were fined $2,000 for four violations.

The violations include having more than 50 people in attendance, people not wearing masks, and the lack of getting prior approval for the event.

The City of Henderson sent the following statement: