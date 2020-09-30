Dragon Ridge Country Club fined for hosting Raiders player’s charity event that did not comply with Nevada’s COVID-19 emergency directives

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson has fined the country club that held a charity event Monday. Raiders’ tight end Darren Waller held his Beyond the Wall charity event at the Dragon Ridge Country Club.
The event was to benefit and raise money for the youth of southern Nevada. Waller’s foundation helps youth avoid and overcome drug and alcohol addiction.
However, the City of Henderson said Monday’s event did not comply with the state’s COVID-19 emergency directives, so they were fined $2,000 for four violations.
The violations include having more than 50 people in attendance, people not wearing masks, and the lack of getting prior approval for the event.
The City of Henderson sent the following statement:
“On Sept. 29, the City of Henderson was made aware of an event that was held at DragonRidge Country Club on Sept. 28 that did not comply with the governor’s COVID-19 emergency directives. The City’s Business Operations Division performed a compliance investigation and has issued a notice of violation to DragonRidge. The business was assessed a penalty of $2,000 based on a fine of $500 for each of four violations: employees/customers were in violation of the face-covering requirement; the event caused more than 50 people to gather; common areas where personnel are likely to gather remained open; and the live event was held without prior approval from the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations. DragonRidge has 30 calendar days to respond to the notice and pay the penalty or dispute the notice of violation.”