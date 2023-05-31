LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to government officials, plans for a drag show Thursday at Nellis Air Force Base have been scrapped.

The move comes after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a House Armed Services hearing in March that drag shows are not something the Pentagon funds.

“Consistent with Secretary Austin’s congressional testimony, drag events will not be hosted on military installations or facilities,” said a US Department of Defense official.

The official went on to say that the event would either be canceled or relocated to an off-base location. There has been no indication of whether or not the event will be relocated.

On May 22, Montana became the first state to ban people dressed in drag from reading to children in schools and libraries. The bill took immediate effect after it was signed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.