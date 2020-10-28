DraftKings, UNLV form partnership to build innovations in gaming tech

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — DraftKings is partnering with UNLV to develop gaming innovations with a multi-year sponsorship agreement.

The agreement will bring a new DraftKings Gaming Innovation Studio at UNLV, and expand the company’s presence in Las Vegas.

DraftKings will be a primary sponsor of the Center for Gaming Innovation, which is housed inside the International Gaming Institute at UNLV, according to a statement released Wednesday by the digital sports entertainment and gaming company.

“We’re excited to be working with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and its highly regarded International Gaming Institute to further innovate global online gaming,” said Paul Liberman, DraftKings co-founder and President, Global Technology and Product.

“Both DraftKings and UNLV are on the leading edge of developing the next wave of technology within the international gaming industry,” Liberman said. “Through this agreement, DraftKings not only has access to the latest ideas coming out of the Gaming Innovation Studio, but it also allows us to deepen our relationship with the Las Vegas community.”

The move comes less than a year after DraftKings set up a 300-person office in Las Vegas, and builds on the company’s expectation of creating a pipeline to the already-established UNLV program known for innovations. Technology to promote responsible gaming has also been part of development work at UNLV.

The Stan Fulton Building on the UNLV campus will be a focal point of branding for the DraftKings presence.

“The creation of the DraftKings Gaming Innovation Studio at UNLV will substantially expand the scope and output of UNLV’s gaming innovation program and will provide students the opportunity to collaborate in a professional setting, turning creative ideas into viable casino games,” said Daniel Sahl, Director of IGI’s Center for Gaming Innovation.

“Now more than ever, we are delighted to collaborate with a company that is well-known for embracing innovation in gaming,” Sahl said. “This collaboration will help ensure that Nevada remains the global leader in gaming development and manufacturing – both now and in the future.”