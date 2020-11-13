Esther’s Kitchen closes for 72 hours after positive tests among staff

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Popular downtown restaurant Esther’s Kitchen is closing until Monday after COVID-19 cases were reported among staff members.

James Trees, executive chef, posted a video on Facebook announcing the 72-hour closure. The restaurant will reopen on Monday for dinner.

“We really care about our community, and because of that, we’ve had some issues with the last surge of the COVID. We want to make that sure we are fully transparent with our community. We are going to be closing for 72 hours,” Trees said. “We’ve had some cases with our staff and now we’re having the whole staff tested and we want to make sure of their situation before moving forward.”

The restaurant, which specializes in Italian food, is on California Street between Casino Center and Main Street. The actual address is 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., STE 110.

“We are going to be closing Friday night, Saturday and Sunday, and reopening on Monday for dinner only for the next week while we reevaluate our situation,” Trees said. “And then, hopefully in 10 days, we have a better assessment of where we’re at in this community and as a restaurant and we can make changes from there.”

Trees said the restaurant, besides having the full staff tested, has also added air purifiers and ionizers to the air system.

“We are always grateful for your support, and we look forward to having you back in the restaurant on Monday,” he said.