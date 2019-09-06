‘Draft Day’ connects students, companies for a real-world experience

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Thursday Night Football kicked off with a classic match up, it’s only fitting that another showdown erupted. On Thursday, Cristo Rey St. Viator College Preparatory hosted its first-ever Draft Day event, a celebrated tradition within the Cristo Rey Network of schools.

“Draft Day is an opportunity for our corporate partners to celebrate the students and the teams that they’re going to be getting,” said Deborah Perez, the Director of Corporate Work Study.

The event was the first opportunity that students were presented with their Corporate Work Study Program work site assignment, in the fashion of a national sports league draft event.

“Today’s their big day that they get to find out where they’re placed,” Perez said.

Each of the 24 inaugural Corporate Work Study Partners provided a representative from their company to present and welcome their group of assigned students.

The school boasts a rigorous, college-preparatory program.

“The student will get a chance and just a glimpse into some areas where they can see how office life happens,” said Patrick Miller, the President and COO of Park MGM.

“A lot of schools across the United States don’t have this opportunity for students,” said 14-year-old Bethany Trantham Lee.

This is one way companies, like Park MGM and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, are helping students gain real-world experience.

“I’m looking forward to taking classes and graduating as a senior in 2023,” said Trantham Lee.

Cristo Rey St. Viator College Preparatory welcomed its first class of students for the 2019-2020 school year.