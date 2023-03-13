LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple positions are available around the valley for seasonal jobs, such as lifeguards with Clark County Parks and Recreation.

Clark County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, March 18 at the Desert Breeze Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The center is located at 8275 Spring Mountain Road near Spring Mountain and Durango.

There are multiple part-time positions available for lifeguards, before and after school Safekey, and at summer day camps at various facilities throughout Clark County.

Position pay ranges are $12-16 per hour, depending on experience.

“Clark County is preparing for a busy and productive summer,” said Chairman Jim Gibson. “Working for Parks and Recreation is a great opportunity for high school, college, and even retired individuals. This job fair will expedite the hiring experience where job seekers can be interviewed, fingerprinted, and background checked all in one visit.”

Those applying for lifeguard positions will be required to take a pre-requisite skills test. Those tests can be done day of or scheduled at a later date.

Those wanting more information about other Clark County Parks and Recreation job opportunities can call 702-455-8200 or visit the Parks and Recreation website.

Those attending the job fair are asked to bring a Driver’s License, an ID card issued by a state or an unexpired school ID with a photo and a Social Security Card or Birth Certificate.

A US Passport, US Passport Card, Permanent Resident Card or Alien Registration Receipt Card (Form I-551) can be used in place of a Social Security Card/Birth Certificate.