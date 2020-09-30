1 October Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony starts at 7 a.m. Thursday

Sunrise ceremony in 2019 for the 58 victims of the 1 October mass shooting.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A sunrise remembrance ceremony will begin Thursday morning with a minute of silence to remember the 58 victims who lost their lives three years ago in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony will be livestreamed on 8 News Now.

Speakers include Governor Steve Sisolak and Albert Rivera, whose daughter Jordyn died in the attack.

Due to this week’s change in Sisolak’s emergency directive, 250 people will be allowed to attend the event at Clark County Government Center located at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.

A reading of the names ceremony will take place in the evening at 7 p.m. as the Las Vegas Healing Garden. It’s not open to the public this year.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman will read the names of the victims and a bell will toll and candles lit in their memory.