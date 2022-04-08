LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A breast cancer survivor is voicing the relatively new character of Dr. Wendy Sage on The Simpsons television show.

Dr. Sage is a breast cancer survivor who opted not to have reconstructive surgery which is something more and more women are doing.

The voice behind the character is Renee Ridgeley who is married to the show’s executive producer. She had implants for two years but opted to remove them after medical issues. She said more cancer survivors are choosing to remain flat-chested and the goal of the character is to normalize that choice.