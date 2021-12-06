Dr. Jara resumes role, discusses employee vaccine mandate with Clark County Education Association

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Superintendent, Dr. Jesus Jara returned to his post after making it official on Friday, that he intends to stay with the district.

One of the first items of business on Monday included discussing the employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

It’s been three months since the school board granted Dr. Jara the ability to develop the mandate.

The Clark County Education Association (CCEA) is hoping the district is ready to get back on track.

John Vellardita is the Executive Director for the CCEA and tells 8 News Now, the vaccine mandate is complex and not a black and white issue.

“All of that stuff got on hold, in large part because what we’ve seen play out. Again it’s the political chicanery of this school board,” he said. “We’d hate to see a policy that forces educators to make career decisions at a time when there are 800 vacancies.”

The vaccine mandate would impact more than 40,000 employees. However, with 305,000 students back in class, Vellardita says discussions shouldn’t focus solely on workers, but students as well.

“I think it’s incumbent on leadership to take that issue on. It’s going to clearly affect what we sit down and negotiate at the table. Alright, we’re not telling them one way or the other on what to do, but what we’re saying is lead,” Vellardita adds.

The Clark County Association of School Administrators says they received an email from CCSD asking to meet and to see where they stand on the employee vaccine mandate. Currently, the meeting has not yet been set.

When CCSD and the CCEA come to an agreement on the mandate, the issue will go back to the school board.

CCSD School Board Trustee President, Linda Cavazos tells 8 News Now she has not received an update on the topic.

8 News Now has reached out to CCSD for more information and is currently awaiting a response.