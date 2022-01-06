Dr. Frank shares some of the popular gadgets from CES 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CES 2022 is underway and there are lots of new products designed to make everyday life easier. Most of those products will hit the market soon.

Televisions are always a popular item at the show. This year’s TVs there are bigger and better models including an LG OLED 97-inch TV, one of the largest screens with the latest technology.

There’s also a smart smoke alarm that doesn’t chirp. That’s because it comes with a 10-year guaranteed battery and works and responds to voice commands.

In this video, Dr. Frank Viggiano shows off these items including a better way to store everything on your computer and a new toy that doesn’t involve screen time for your child. It’s a speaker that plays music and tells stories. It received the CES Innovation Award this year.