LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of stars attended the opening night of Sphere Friday, as U2 took the stage for the venue’s inaugural performance.

“This town,” actor Josh Duhamel said of Las Vegas, “I mean, it never ceases to amaze me.”

The event got big praise from some major stars on opening night with the “black carpet” packed as everyone got ready for the Irish rock band to kick off its residency at the newest addition to the Las Vegas skyline.

“You can’t believe there’s something that’s this big,” actor Adam Scott said of Sphere. “That’s one giant screen.”

Actor and comedian Adam Scott at the opening of Sphere in Las Vegas on Sept. 29, 2023 (Justin Walker/KLAS)

Actor and television host Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Mazza at the opening of Sphere in Las Vegas on Sept. 29, 2023 (Justin Walker/KLAS)

Actor Luke Wilson at the opening of Sphere in Las Vegas on Sept. 29, 2023 (Justin Walker/KLAS)

“Just when you thought they couldn’t do more,” actor Mario Lopez added. “They do.”

It was also a monumental moment for Sphere creator and executive chair of Madison Square Garden, James Dolan.

“Las Vegas, is I think the perfect market for the Sphere,” Dolan told 8 News Now. “Las Vegas embraces new technology and embraces light. Las Vegas is a city of light.”

Madison Square Garden Chairman James Dolan arrives to opening night of Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (Justin Walker / KLAS)

Josh Duhamel arrives to opening night of Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (Justin Walker / KLAS)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman arrives to opening night of Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (Justin Walker / KLAS)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman also called this a win, as the city finds new, innovative ways to grow and expand.

“We do everything, we have the sports, we have the greatest entertainers and residency,” Mayor Goodman said. “And now this one of a kind.”

It’s something that keeps many big names coming back to Las Vegas.

“I’m just amazed by the innovation, constantly setting a new bar on what human beings can do,” Duhamel said. “And that’s what I think I love most about this town.”

All eager to experience the next thing Southern Nevada has to offer.

“It’s one of those places where I have to try to slow my heart rate down,” actor Luke Wilson said of Las Vegas. “You get too excited like a kid.”