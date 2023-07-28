LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Around 26 people are out hundreds of thousands of dollars after a car shop in Henderson suddenly closed.

Insane Power, located near Galleria Drive and Pabco Road, shut down sometime in the middle of April, according to the Henderson Police Department.

That closure impacted a group of Clark County students.

“I was just trying to help out the school and the students. I retired from aerospace, so I wanted to do something. I just couldn’t just sit around,” William Orozco told 8 News Now.

Orozco brought a custom car to students at Northwest Career and Technical Academy this past school year.

According to a Henderson police report, Orozco gave an engine block and crankshaft to Insane Power, totaling about $5900, so the shop could work on it.

Orozco said he hoped the vehicle would be ready for students by the time classes started on August 7. Yet, that won’t happen.

“I felt bad having to tell them that. It really made me feel that they are losing the opportunity to finish something that they started,” Orozco said.

According to Henderson Police, the landlord of Insane Power evicted them from the property. Twenty-six people then filed police reports, with investigators estimating the total loss at more than $300,000.

There are still signs inside the closed shop at 250 Sunpac Ave that read Insane Power.

“I rushed right down there immediately,” Orozco said. “When I got down there, they were taken over by a mob of people roaming around the entire facility, taking parts and stuff like that.”

After phone calls from 8 News Now weren’t returned, our reporter Joshua Peguero stopped by an address listed on the police report as the home of the owner of Insane Power.

A man came to the door, and when confronted with the police report, said “That side is bulls***.”

8 News Now is waiting for a response from the Henderson Police Department on why its investigation into Insane Power is closed.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe was set up to help students at Northwest Career and Technical Academy to buy a new engine block. Here’s a link to it.