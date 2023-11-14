LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 60 Las Vegas employers are looking to hire thousands of employees to fill open job positions.

Las Vegas’ Best Job Fair will host a one-day hiring event at the Boulevard Mall on Wednesday, Nov. 15. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can click here for more information.

Employers such as Sphere, Circa, Caesars Entertainment, Resorts World, Harmon Hospital, T-Mobile, Care Option for Kids, Maxim Healthcare, Tao Group, Aramark, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., and CSC which is hiring for Super Bowl along with other employers.