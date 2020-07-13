Dozens of interesting Howard Hughes items up for auction

If you’ve been in Las Vegas for any length of time, then you’ll recognize the name Howard Hughes. The billionaire had a very big influence over the city.

Some of his personal memorabilia will be auctioned off in July. People will be able to bid on his two-toned flying jacket and famed fedora. There are also personal items, such as love letter from actress Katharine Hepburn which are expected to fetch as much as $15,000.

“They were lovers for about a year, a year-and-a-half, from 1937, 38 and they’re very, very juicy,” said Brian Chanes, Profiles in History.

The emerald and diamond engagement ring Hughes gave her in 1938 is also up for sale.

Hughes moved to Las Vegas in 1966 and lived in the penthouse at the Desert Inn hotel which was one of the hotel-casinos he ended up buying.

Hughes left Las Vegas in 1970. At that time, he was the largest private employer, largest casino owner, and largest property owner in the valley.

Hughes even purchased KLAS-TV, channel 8 in 1967 so he could watch the late-night movies of his choice.

Even though Hughes is gone, some of his business holdings remained, including one that turned into a massive real estate project known as the community of Summerlin.