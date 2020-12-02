Dozens of Henderson restaurants look to new grant for assistance

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — After enduring a pandemic and months of changing regulations, relief is on the menu for dozens of restaurants in Henderson. The city is offering economic relief through a $1 million grant for those impacted by COVID-19.

Applications opened online today.

Recently, restaurants have been forced to cut capacity to 25%. Owners say it has been a struggle.

Now, the City of Henderson wants to help.

“We have this whole front that we could do tables out in front,” said Yvonne Wallace, co-owner of Pacific Diner with Marvin Wallace. “This space was double what it is now.”

Today the City of Henderson announced Covid-19 related grant money available for restaurant owners. We caught up with owners of Pacific Diner who say if they were granted the $10k they would add seating to the front of their location @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/lz9AYnL2bX — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) December 2, 2020

The capacity restriction is taking a toll on business.

“We are doing everything we can, thinking outside of the box, to make sure we can continue to make it,” Yvonne shared.

They say they will now apply for the new grant the City of Henderson announced.

“Hopefully, 100 restaurants will apply for this, and hopefully, they will get the max that they need,” said Michelle Romero, city councilwoman.

Henderson is giving $10,000 grants to 100 eligible restaurants. Romero says they want to help those struggling get by.

“They have put their heart and soul into their businesses,” said Romero, “they have a lot of people relying on them for their employment.”

The funds are coming from CARES Act money. Grants must be used for COVID-19-related modifications, such as seating changes or new reservation systems. These are all new expenses owners must think about.

“We went down to 55 when we went to 50%, and then from there, we went to 27 people,” shared Raymi Mosca, owner of Mi Peru.

Capacity changes are hurting, but so are new expenses, such as increased food prices and new supplies. Mosca says grant money would help.

“Now this time, we are going to be applying as soon as possible,” he noted.

The city is accepting applications through Dec. 4. Some were reporting problems with the application on the website, and the city spokesperson informs us they are fixing that problem.

You are urged to check back regularly.