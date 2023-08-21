LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flights in and out of the Las Vegas valley continue to be impacted by weather conditions from Tropical Storm Hilary. Due to the weather, dozens of cancellations and delays are reported at Harry Reid International Airport for Monday.

According to FlightAware, there are 53 flights that are canceled and 130 that are delayed. Southwest Airlines is most impacted with 37 flights canceled and 100 delayed. Frontier Airlines has 14 flights canceled.

The flights impacted by delays or cancellations are mostly departing to cities in California, but there are also cancellations for Texas and mid-west cities.

You can check the status of a flight at this link.

On Sunday, more than 1,800 flights in the U.S. were canceled and 5,600 were delayed.