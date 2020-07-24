Dozens of firefighters respond to fire spanning multiple houses, no one hurt

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many firefighters were busy Thursday afternoon, after the report of a tree fire in the 3000 block of Tempe Street. That tree fire spread to multiple homes in the immediate vicinity just after 4:30 p.m.

Three homes ended up damaged as a result of the flames, with one home sustaining moderate damage to the interior and exterior, while the two others only suffered minor damage.

Officials say all occupants of the homes were evacuated and no one was hurt. Clark County Fire Investigators were called to the scene, and they have not yet determined the cause of the fire.





In total, 61 personnel responded to the fire. The Clark County Fire Department was assisted by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, Metro Police, NV Energy, SW Gas and the Red Cross.

Damage estimates have not yet been released and officials did not say how many people were displaced due to the fire.