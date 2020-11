LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There have been at least 50 earthquakes since 1 a.m. Friday near Tonopah and Mina.

According to the USGS website that tracks earthquakes, most have been very small but one registered at 5.3, initially the USGS reported it at 5.5. Several of the quakes have been in the 3.0 range.

You can track the earthquakes on the USGS website at this link.

Earthquakes are not unusual in that area of Nevada. There are no reports of injuries or damage.