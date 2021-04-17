Dozens gather to ‘stand in solidarity’ with families of Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo during protest on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of protesters gathered on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night, marching to show they stand with the families of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo.

Both men were shot and killed by police over the past month. Wright was killed near Minneapolis, Minn., while Toledo was shot and killed by Chicago Police in Illinois.

The group “More Than A Hashtag LV” set up the protest, and streamed the video live on their Facebook page.

The group gathered at the Bellagio Fountains after 7 p.m. Saturday, then marched southbound on the Las Vegas Strip.

We are all ONE!

We are in this TOGETHER!

Vegas STANDS with #DaunteWright , his family and Minneapolis!

UNTIL these Police are held accountable for their actions we will NOT stop!



Link to the event! Copy, Share and Tag!https://t.co/DAzIJJoZre pic.twitter.com/s2GfupasAg — More Than A Hashtag LV (@mtah_lv) April 14, 2021

This is a developing story.