Dozens gather to ‘stand in solidarity’ with families of Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo during protest on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of protesters gathered on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night, marching to show they stand with the families of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo.
Both men were shot and killed by police over the past month. Wright was killed near Minneapolis, Minn., while Toledo was shot and killed by Chicago Police in Illinois.
The group “More Than A Hashtag LV” set up the protest, and streamed the video live on their Facebook page.
The group gathered at the Bellagio Fountains after 7 p.m. Saturday, then marched southbound on the Las Vegas Strip.
This is a developing story.