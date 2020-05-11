Downward trend in COVID-19 cases continuing in Nevada — GRAPHICS

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When Gov. Steve Sisolak says we need to pay close attention to the data as we move into Phase 1 of the COVID-19 recovery, one of the most important pieces is the downward trend of new cases.

The day-to-day swings in numbers can make it hard to see any trends at all. But the chart above simplifies the picture. By using a 7-day average of the numbers, it’s much easier to see the downward trends in both new cases. (Best viewed on desktop computers.)

The chart on the left shows how new cases have been dropping. The chart on the right shows how positive tests have just recently been dropping after a plateau that lasted about three weeks.

If you are interested in other states, use the pop-up menu that currently focuses the graphic on Nevada, and change to another state. A tab on the graphic also allows you to look at statistics on deaths.

These aren’t the only important measures — hospitalizations and deaths are also statistics the governor has cited.

BELOW: Totals will continue to climb as new reports come in every day. But the day-today changes in the graphics above are the keys to assessing whether Nevada can continue to reopen businesses and relax social distancing guidelines.