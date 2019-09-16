Downward facing dog for a cause at Las Vegas Ballpark this Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Roll up your yoga mats and head over to Las Vegas Ballpark this Wednesday for a chance to unwind and relax while raising money for a good cause.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Yoga 4 A Cause will bring awareness to and benefit Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada.

Some of the city’s top yoga instructors will be in attendance, leading attendees in a round robin style class. Some of the big names include Amelia Bruff, Cosmin Madadev Singh Zeeky Vincent and others.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and should bring a yoga mat or beach towel and water.

Tickets are $15 on the park’s website or in-person at the main box office. The price includes one raffle ticket, and additional raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event. Children eight and under are free.

Raffle prizes include class cards and memberships to various fitness and yoga studios in Las Vegas.

All ages and skill levels are welcome. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the event starts at 6:30. Namaste!