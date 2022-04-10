LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Summerlin will be hosting its new Lei Day Parade to kick off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month May 1 at 6 p.m.

The colorful parade will feature local organizations, including Nani ola Hawaiian dance company, Na hula o kaleiokapualani, and Tevakanui Polynesian Dance Company.

Parade watchers can enjoy performances like the Ancient Hula Kahiko, accompanied by a chanter who tells the story, the modern style of Hula Auana, the Māori Haka, and the movements of the Tahitian Dances.

The parade will take place on Park Centre Drive, and festivities for the parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

“This marks a new parade addition for the property and one we are very excited to share with the community,” said Halee Harczynski, Downtown Summerlin Senior Director of Marketing. “Working with these local organizations to understand and pay homage to the rich Asian Pacific culture has been inspiring. It’s a wonderful addition to our destination and one we hope everyone will attend to share in the Aloha spirit.”

For more information, visit this link.