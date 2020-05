LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Summerlin announced Sunday afternoon that it will close at 4 p.m. on May 31.

In the tweet, the mall said “Our hearts are broke for our community. Downtown Summerlin will be closing at 4 p.m. today. We will get through this together.”

Red Rock Resort has also announced that all their restaurants closed at 5 p.m.