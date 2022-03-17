LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Summerlin will be hosting several events to celebrate Earth Day weekend of on Friday, Apr. 22 and Saturday, Apr. 23.

Festivities will include the Happy Earth Day Festival, Student Farmers Market, Tour de Summerlin, Summerlin Half Marathon, and a Pollinator Garden.

Happy Earth Day Festival

The Happy Earth Day Festival will take place on Apr. 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Festivities will include children’s events such as a youth obstacle course, a rock-climbing wall, DIY arts and crafts, and face painting.

There will also be a beer garden for guests aged 21 and older, oversized lawn games, a sustainable marketplace, and a plant swap in partnership with Carrie Lynn’s Plant Shop. Guests are encouraged to bring three fashion-forward clothing items to trade for two items to refresh their spring wardrobe to benefit the Shannon West Homeless Youth Center.

Tickets are $10 for two-day access, and are available at the event or through this link.

Student Farmers Market

The second annual Student Farmers Market will be held on Apr. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by Green Our Planet and the Clark County School District (CCSD). The free event will be hosted by about 600 students from 60 schools in Southern Nevada.

Students will run the market and sell fruits and vegetables that were grown in school gardens, along with homemade crafts.

Tour de Summerlin

The Tour de Summerlin will take place on Apr. 23, kicking off the 80-mile course at 7 a.m., the 40-mile course at 8:15 a.m., and the 20-mile course at 9:15 a.m.

In its 19th year, the event starts and ends at Downtown Summerlin and takes bikers through the community’s scenic streets and nearby Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area. The event will benefit nonprofit Breakaway Cycling, promoting cycling and bike safety for children in Southern Nevada.

Registration is $100 per person. To register, visit this link.

Summerlin Half Marathon

The Summerlin Half Marathon will kick off Apr. 23 at 7:15 a.m. In its 11th year, the 13.1-mile course will include a scenic tour of several Summerlin villages on the community’s nationally recognized trail system. To register, visit this link.

Pollinator Garden

The Pollinator Garden will be located under the covered Pavilion throughout the weekend. West Deck will donate and plant flowers and plants to support bees, butterflies, and ladybugs. Green Our Planet will also supply milkweed to support the migration of the Monarch butterfly, and Downtown Summerlin and The Howard Hughes Corporation will provide over 300 painted lady caterpillars to pupate and release as butterflies throughout the month, along with over 200 ladybugs for additional pollination.

The Howard Hughes Corporation also donated $10,000 to the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE to support natural cooling efforts by planting thousands of trees in areas around the valley where the urban heat island effect is greatest.