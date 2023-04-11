LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Summerlin invites you to celebrate Earth Day with them by supporting local students at the Student Farmers Market and joining more than 500 cyclists at the Tour de Summerlin.

The Clark County School District is partnering with Green Our Planet in order to celebrate the educational value of teaching gardens and healthy eating by hosting an event in Downtown Summerlin.

Green Our Planet is a local nonprofit that helps schools across the valley plant and operate teaching gardens.

“Summerlin is proud of its history of environmental stewardship, and we invite everyone to celebrate Earth Day with us at Downtown Summerlin,” Senior Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Experience for Summerlin Danielle Bisterfeldt said.

The market will be held on Friday, April 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Downtown Summerlin. Produce grown by more than 600 student farmers at 60 schools throughout Las Vegas will be available for purchase.

All proceeds will benefit gardening programs at the participating schools.

In addition, on Saturday, April 22, one of the valley’s most popular cycling events for all ages will return for the 21st year. The Tour de Summerlin has three distances for riders to choose from: 80-mile, 40-mile, and 20-mile. The races will start at 7 a.m.

To register for the race, visit the Tour de Summerlin website.

The event will benefit Breakaway Cycling, a nonprofit that promotes cycling and helps provide bike safety education to children through a partnership with CCSD.

“Breakaway Cycling is extremely honored to be selected as the benefitting charity for the 2023 Tour de Summerlin,” Breakaway Cycling Treasurer Brett Rawsky said. “We look forward to working again this year with our partners at Team AMC and The Howard Hughes Corporation, and hope to see riders of all ages and abilities at this wonderful event!”