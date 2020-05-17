Downtown Summerlin lights up for high school, college seniors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Businesses and community members across the valley are coming up with creative ways to celebrate the graduating Class of 2020. For the next week, Downtown Summerlin will light up its central building, ONE Summerlin, to honor UNLV graduates and Summerlin high schools grads.
The building lit up red for UNLV’s graduates on Saturday night. Each high school will see their school colors displayed on the building on their assigned day/night:
- UNLV, May 16
- Bishop Gorman High School, May 17
- Palo Verde High School – PVHS, May 20
- Adelson Campus Upper, May 21
- Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School, May 22
- The Meadows School, May 23
- Doral Academy of NV Red Rock Middle/High School, May 24
- West Career and Technical Academy, May 26