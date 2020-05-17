Downtown Summerlin lights up for high school, college seniors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Businesses and community members across the valley are coming up with creative ways to celebrate the graduating Class of 2020. For the next week, Downtown Summerlin will light up its central building, ONE Summerlin, to honor UNLV graduates and Summerlin high schools grads.

The building lit up red for UNLV’s graduates on Saturday night. Each high school will see their school colors displayed on the building on their assigned day/night: