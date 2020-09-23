Downtown Summerlin hosts month-long virtual Halloween celebration

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many Halloween celebrations have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic. However, Downtown Summerlin’s month-long celebration will still take place, just virtually.

Downtown Summerlin is inviting people to celebrate Halloween during the entire month of October by taking part in some frightfully fun activities planned for families.

Downtown Summerlin is partnering with Spirit Halloween starting Sunday, Sunday, Sept. 27 with a pumpkin fest scavenger hunt where people can win spooktacular prizes including gift cards.

“We’re inviting the Las Vegas valley to show your spirit all month long,” said Halee Mason, Downtown Summerlin marketing director.

The weekly activities include pumpkin carving and decorating, a Howl-o-Ween pet costume contest, Halloween home décor as well as costume contests and more. You can follow #dtshalloweenspirit to and Facebook to stay up to date on what’s happening.