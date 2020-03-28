Downtown Summerlin holds ‘Drive-Thru Produce Pick-Up’ on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the shut down of many events, including Downtown Summerlin’s weekly Farmers Market. This Saturday, organizers are bringing back the farmers market, but with a twist to ensure the health and safety of Las Vegans.

The @LVFarmersMarket “Drive-Thru Produce Pick-Up” returns this Saturday! Shop a variety of fresh fruit, vegetables and eggs directly from your car from 9am-2pm while produce lasts 🍅 ⁣

⁣

Location: Enter The Pavilion Northbound on Festival Plaza Drive! — Downtown Summerlin (@DTSummerlin) March 28, 2020

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a “Drive-Thru Produce Pick-Up” at Downtown Summerlin.

DTS says visitors have to remain in the cars while picking up produce. You can find it located on Festival Plaza Drive at the Pavilion Northbound.