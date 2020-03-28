Downtown Summerlin holds ‘Drive-Thru Produce Pick-Up’ on Saturday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the shut down of many events, including Downtown Summerlin’s weekly Farmers Market. This Saturday, organizers are bringing back the farmers market, but with a twist to ensure the health and safety of Las Vegans.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a “Drive-Thru Produce Pick-Up” at Downtown Summerlin.

DTS says visitors have to remain in the cars while picking up produce. You can find it located on Festival Plaza Drive at the Pavilion Northbound.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories