Downtown Summerlin holds ‘Drive-Thru Produce Pick-Up’ on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the shut down of many events, including Downtown Summerlin’s weekly Farmers Market. This Saturday, organizers are bringing back the farmers market, but with a twist to ensure the health and safety of Las Vegans.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a “Drive-Thru Produce Pick-Up” at Downtown Summerlin.
DTS says visitors have to remain in the cars while picking up produce. You can find it located on Festival Plaza Drive at the Pavilion Northbound.