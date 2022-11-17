LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year and one sure sign is the return of annual holiday events including the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade which begins Friday, Nov. 18.

There are several floats decorated with favorite holiday movie themes such as “Elf” and “The Nutcracker” as well as a cast of 50 local children who dance along the route. Also, the big headliner Santa makes an appearance.

The parade is free every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. until it ends on Dec. 17. You will also find the Rock Rink outdoor ice skating rink and the Holiday Train at Downtown Summerlin. You can click here for more information on the events.