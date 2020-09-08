Downtown Summerlin announces virtual Halloween activities, contests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Summerlin is getting a jump start on the Halloween fun! It is hosting a family-friendly, month-long series of virtual events and contests to celebrate the fall season and holiday.

The events, called #DTSHalloweenSPIRIT, include weekly activities such as a pumpkin fest scavenger hunt, pumpkin carving and decorating, Howl-O-Ween pet costume contest, top Halloween home décor, best costumes and more.

The virtual activities, which start on Sept. 27 and run through Oct. 31, are presented by Spirit Halloween.

Spirit Halloween is now open and fully stocked for those looking to purchase costumes and décor.

Downtown Summerlin’s social media channels (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) will hold a new, family-friendly activity each week. It is also offering chances to win “spooktacular” prizes.

Head to the DTS website for more information.