Downtown Summerlin announces 11 new stores, restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Summerlin is growing its list of stores and restaurants with the addition of nearly a dozen more. The 11 new offerings, which are either open or opening soon, account for nearly 35,000 square feet of retail and dining space, the outdoor development shared in a news release Monday.

The new brands at Downtown Summerlin include:

Barbell Apparel – now open

Hollister – now open

Gilly Hicks by Hollister – now open

Casper – now open

Carrie Lynn’s Plant Shop – now open

Silver Post Collections – now open

Sikara Medspa – opening soon

Anthropologie – opening soon

Beer Zombies by SkinnyFats – opening soon

Dance Dynamics expansion – opening soon

Bath & Body Works expansion – opening soon

“This next wave of openings adds a dynamic new collection that speaks volumes about the destination’s appeal, especially during these trying times,” said Chad Hastings, Senior General Manager, Downtown Summerlin. “The demand for leasing at Downtown Summerlin remains strong, and we are excited to welcome these stellar additions, including many first-to-market brands, to the property.”

Downtown Summerlin has more than 125 retailer and restaurant brands and welcomes nearly 20 million visitors annually.