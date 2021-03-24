Downtown streets to close Monday as officials evaluate changing access

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eight city streets will close from March 29 and remain closed through April 12 as the officials evaluate the impact of changes proposed under the Downtown Access Project.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is working with the City of Las Vegas to evaluate safety and travel alternatives along Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) between Rancho Drive and Mojave Road in downtown Las Vegas. Proposals include the possibility of replacing or removing the 1.6-mile viaduct, fixing on and off ramps that are too close together, and adding freeway capacity.

The temporary street closures include 7th, 8th, 10th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 19th, and 21st streets at Interstate 515.

There are three design alternatives being evaluated and each of these streets are proposed for possible closure.

These street closures draw attention to proposed permanent closures as part of the future Downtown Access Project, giving residents and businesses an opportunity to experience the new street configuration firsthand, provide feedback and voice any concerns.

The streets had been partially closed starting on March 8. However, starting March 29 the streets will be fully closed to vehicles through April 12. Pedestrian and bike access will remain open.

To provide feedback, visit the project website at www.ndotdap.com or call (702) 938-5440 to take a brief survey. All communications are available in both English and Spanish.