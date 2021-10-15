Downtown ramp work finishing early, reopening routes through Spaghetti Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Work on a downtown freeway ramp is finishing two weeks ahead of schedule, providing some early relief for downtown Las Vegas commuters and visitors.

The ramp from Las Vegas Boulevard to northbound Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

That restores a way to get to the west valley and the north valley from downtown.

Restrictions remain for drivers using the Casino Center onramp to I-515. All traffic is routed to the flyover ramp that heads to southbound I-15, and those restrictions will remain in place through late December.

Other temporary closures planned this weekend and the week ahead:

From 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday Oct. 17: Las Vegas Boulevard offramp from northbound I-515 will be closed.

Las Vegas Boulevard offramp from northbound I-515 will be closed. From 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct 17, until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18: Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane near Las Vegas Boulevard. From 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20: Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane near Las Vegas Boulevard.

The ramp work is part of the NDOT’s ongoing $40 million I-515 viaduct rehab project.

Motorists should use caution in work zones and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.