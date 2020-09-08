Downtown project expected to make Fremont Street safer for pedestrians

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A construction project starts Tuesday that is designed to make Fremont Street safer for pedestrians.

The construction will be focused on Fremont Street at Main Street and 1st and 4th Streets and there will be lane restrictions that could cause some minor headaches for drivers in that area. Work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the end of the nine-month project, there will be bollards, more street lighting, traffic signals and sidewalk improvements.

Once those improvements are complete, the city will focus on Casino Center Boulevard and 3rd Street as well as 1st Street and Stewart Avenue.