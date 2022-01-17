Downtown Martin Luther King Jr. parade begins at 10 a.m., road closures underway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today is set aside to honor the life of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Junior and there is a parade in downtown Las Vegas that is an annual tradition. It’s one of the biggest in the state and has been taking place for the past 40 years.

“Living the Dream, Setting new Standards,” is this year’s theme.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Fourth Street and Gass Avenue and travel for several blocks along Fourth to Ogden Avenue.

The North Las Vegas Police Department Honor Guard was selected to lead the parade this year. Duana Malone, who is the executive director of the Nevada Help Desk, is one grand marshal. Shaundell Newsome is the other grand marshal. He is a marketing expert who helps small businesses reach their full potential.

While this may be a day off of work for some people, Las Vegas leaders say it is a time to reflect on the journey of racial equality in America and in Las Vegas.

“A day to recognize all those ambassadors who fought for us, that bled for us, that died for us in order to be here and have the freedoms we have today. It’s not just about the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, it’s also about all the other people who worked alongside him to lead that charge to get us here today,” said Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear.

There are numerous events taking place around the city to honor King Week.

The following roads will be closed: Fourth Street from Charleston Boulevard to Stewart Avenue and all side streets in between. Also note, staging is on Coolidge, Hoover, and Gass avenues from Casino Center to Las Vegas Boulevard. Roads will be closed until 4 p.m.