Downtown LV eatery teams up with foundation to help get students Chromebooks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Las Vegas restaurant eat. is teaming up with the Thomas Spiegel Family Foundation to get students Chromebooks — and you can help!

For the next 24 hours, when you pre-order and donate to eat.’s fried chicken pop-up fundraiser, your donation will be matched by the foundation.

The partnership will help the eatery buy twice as many Chromebooks, so they can keep students “connected to succeed in the classroom, whether in-person or at-home.”

Chef Natalie Young, the visionary behind eat., wrote on Facebook the “orders are coming in like crazy!!”

