Downtown Las Vegas springs back to life with reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When the clock hit midnight, crowds were there on Fremont Street hitting the casinos.

Everyone our crew talked to said they are happy to finally be able to get back out here to finally have some fun in Vegas.

People flocked to downtown right at midnight as many casinos opened. For more than two months this area has been closed.

Not only can visitors come here but now this allowing a lot of people to get back to work. Our crew ran into several locals who said they had to be here for this first day back.

“It feels great because we are one. This is what it is about — getting out, supporting our people, supporting our businesses. That is what we are going to continue to do,” said Las Vegas resident Teangela Miller.

“Come down here and support. I just spent $200 I didn’t need to spend just to help my fellow bartenders in this industry,” said Las Vegas resident Daniel Westwood.

As far as social distancing goes on Fremont, people say they are noticing people keep their distance more or at least trying to.

For safety reasons there are some restrictions. Visitors must be 21 to enter Fremont and backpacks and purses are prohibited.

People say they are excited to get out here and have a good time with everything that is going on.