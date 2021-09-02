Downtown Las Vegas road closures for the month of September

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are several road closures planned in Downtown Las Vegas for September. Please see the maps below.

September 3 – First Friday in the Arts District

First Friday is a monthly art, music, and food festival in the Arts District. Road closures start at 5 p.m. on Sept. 3. Roads will reopen at 11 p.m.

Major closures:

Boulder to Coolidge avenues

Art Way to First Street

Coolidge Avenue from Main Street to Casino Center Boulevard

Sept. 17-19 – Life is Beautiful Festival

Life is Beautiful is a three-day festival in downtown Las Vegas with art, food, and music. First road closure to being Monday, Sept. 6. Roads will reopen Friday, Sept. 24.

PARKING LOT CLOSURES

Sept. 24-26 – Punk Rock Bowling

Punk Rock Bowling is a three-day music festival held at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Road closures start at 5 a.m. Sept. 22. Roads will reopen at 11 p.m. Sept. 27.

Major closures: Third Street and Bridger.