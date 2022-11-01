LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas has announced the road closures planned for the month of November for the Downtown area.
First Friday in the Arts District- Friday, Nov. 4
The monthly art, music, and food festival in the Arts District will cause road closures starting at 5 p.m. Major road closures include:
- Boulder Avenue to Hoover Avenue
- Art Way to First Street
- Coolidge Avenue from Main Street to Casino Center Boulevard
Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade- Friday, Nov. 11
The Annual Veterans Day parade produced by the Veterans Action Group will be held on the Downtown Fourth Street parade route. Road closures will start at 6 a.m. and roads will reopen at 2 p.m. Major road closures include:
- Fourth Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to Stewart Avenue and all streets in between.
Halo Car Driverless Launch- Wednesday, Nov. 16
In honor of the launch, there will be a press conference and a demonstration event. Road closures will start at 8 a.m. and roads will reopen at 3 p.m. Major road closures include:
- First Street and Coolidge Avenue
Arts District Wednesday Invasion at 18bin- Wednesday, Nov. 16
A monthly car show in the Arts District will cause road closures starting at 4 p.m. Roads will reopen at 11 p.m. Major road closures include:
- Boulder Avenue from Art Way to First Street
- First Street from Boulder Avenue to Coolidge Avenue
Excision EDM Concert- Friday & Saturday, Nov. 18-19
This EDM concert will be held at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. Road closures will start at 6 a.m. on Nov. 17. Roads will reopen at 6 p.m. on Nov. 20. Major road closures include:
- Bridger Avenue from Casino Center Boulevard to Third Street
- Third Street from Bridger Avenue to Carson Avenue