LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas has announced the road closures planned for the month of November for the Downtown area.

First Friday in the Arts District- Friday, Nov. 4

The monthly art, music, and food festival in the Arts District will cause road closures starting at 5 p.m. Major road closures include:

Boulder Avenue to Hoover Avenue

Art Way to First Street

Coolidge Avenue from Main Street to Casino Center Boulevard

Road closures on Nov. 4 for First Friday in the Arts District (The City of Las Vegas)

Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade- Friday, Nov. 11

The Annual Veterans Day parade produced by the Veterans Action Group will be held on the Downtown Fourth Street parade route. Road closures will start at 6 a.m. and roads will reopen at 2 p.m. Major road closures include:

Fourth Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to Stewart Avenue and all streets in between.

Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade road closures map (The City of Las Vegas)

Halo Car Driverless Launch- Wednesday, Nov. 16

In honor of the launch, there will be a press conference and a demonstration event. Road closures will start at 8 a.m. and roads will reopen at 3 p.m. Major road closures include:

First Street and Coolidge Avenue

Halo Car Driverless Launch road closures map (The City of Las Vegas)

Arts District Wednesday Invasion at 18bin- Wednesday, Nov. 16

A monthly car show in the Arts District will cause road closures starting at 4 p.m. Roads will reopen at 11 p.m. Major road closures include:

Boulder Avenue from Art Way to First Street

First Street from Boulder Avenue to Coolidge Avenue

Arts District Wednesday Invasion at 18bin road closures (The City of Las Vegas)

Excision EDM Concert- Friday & Saturday, Nov. 18-19

This EDM concert will be held at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. Road closures will start at 6 a.m. on Nov. 17. Roads will reopen at 6 p.m. on Nov. 20. Major road closures include:

Bridger Avenue from Casino Center Boulevard to Third Street

Third Street from Bridger Avenue to Carson Avenue