Downtown Las Vegas project aims to improve pedestrian safety at 3 intersections

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Work begins next week in downtown Las Vegas to improve safety for pedestrians at three intersections — two of them on Fremont Street.

A $5.8 million program will install bollards, street lighting, traffic signals and sidewalk improvements, according to a City of Las Vegas news release.

The work will start Tuesday and will be done during daytime hours, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. The project will take about nine months to complete.

Improvements will be made at these intersections:

Fremont Street at Casino Center Boulevard

Fremont Street at Third Street

Stewart Avenue at First Street

Motorists should expect lane restrictions and delays as work proceeds. For the first four months, north-south alternate routes include Casino Center Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway.

The project primarily will restrict traffic at the intersections of Fremont/Main, Fremont/First and Fremont/Fourth streets from Sept. 8, 2020 to January 2021. Then traffic restrictions will shift to the intersections of Fremont/Casino Center Boulevard, Fremont/Third and First/Stewart Avenue from January to June 2021.

The Downtown Pedestrian Safety Program Phase 1 project is part of the city’s ongoing pedestrian safety improvement plan. Las Vegas Paving is the contractor. The project is funded by the Regional Transportation Commission Fuel Revenue Indexing tax.

For more information, call 702-448-9100.