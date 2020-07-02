Downtown Las Vegas photographer revamps business in light of COVID-19, First Friday goes virtual

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When the economy plunged and businesses were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one local professional photographer located in the Las Vegas Arts District saw the end of one career and the start of another.

Studio 110 LV in the Arts Factory went from from studio lights and camera equipment to a room full of sewing machines. In March, founder Glenn Adams began making and donating face masks. But he realized he needed to pay the bills, so he sold his professional photography equipment to invest in a new business — custom face masks.

“It’s the funniest thing in the world because I hated sewing machines. My mom tried to teach me how to sew back in the day. I could never pick it up. I was always getting what they call bird nests underneath where it starts to choke up on all the thread so I absolutely hated it. Here I am today keeping my business open using sewing machines,” Adams said, Studio 110 LV.

Adams takes people’s ideas and turns them into custom masks and he has made thousands of face coverings in recent months.

He has no employees and does the work himself with occasional help from his business partner.

Adam’s business is one of many in the Las Vegas Arts District that depends on the community and First Friday events.

First Friday will go virtual again and there will be no art walk because of social distancing, however businesses will be open and there will be a virtual tour offering a look inside the shops and art galleries.

At least five new businesses opened recently:

Nightmare Toys

Layer Lounge

All Good Things

The Crystal Shop

The Garden Las Vegas

Right now, organizers with the long-standing event, are looking forward to when they can finally come back together again. The last First Friday event was in March before the pandemic shutdowns.

“We would see you know 10,000 people or 20,000 people come down to a First Friday and really enjoy the gathering of connecting with each other and the inclusivity of everyone coming together and sharing art,” said Corey Fagan, executive director, First Friday Foundation.

It’s hoped small groups can return to the Arts District once Gov. Sisolak allows the state to enter into Phase 3.